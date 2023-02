News From Law.com

A law firm in Manhattan is suing Steve Bannon, the former top advisor to former President Donald Trump, for nearly half a million dollars in unpaid legal fees. The midsize firm of Davidoff Hutcher & Citron leveled the action in Manhattan Supreme Court claiming that Bannon, who also once worked as a senior counsel for Trump, owes it $480,487.87 in attorney fees that have gone unpaid for many months.

New York

February 23, 2023, 8:02 PM