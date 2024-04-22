Manhattan Jury Hears Trump Committed Pure and Simple Electio...

News From Law.com

Defense counsel for former president Donald Trump on Monday told jurors seated in his Manhattan criminal case that attempting to influence an election is not a crime. "I have a spoiler alert," Todd Blanche announced to the panelists in his opening statement. "There's nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It's called Democracy."Blanche's openings stood in stark contrast to comments from Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo, who devoted his remarks to reframing the case as more than a sordid scandal involving extramarital affairs, a porn star and a tabloid publisher.

New York

April 22, 2024, 2:21 PM

nature of claim: /