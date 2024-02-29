Manhattan Jury Awards Potentially Record-Breaking $72.5M Ver...

News From Law.com

After a trial held over three weeks, on Feb. 24, a Manhattan jury handed up a $72.5 million verdict against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for a woman hit and dragged by a bus—which attorneys from Torgan, Cooper & Aaron believe is the largest award ever given in a pedestrian knockdown case against the agency.Past pain and suffering made up $25 million of the jury's verdict for Aurora Beauchamp. It awarded $32 million for future pain and suffering, $8.5 million for future medical expenses and $7 million to Beauchamp's husband for loss of services.

