A Manhattan jury awarded a former New York Giants running back with a potentially record-setting verdict against the estate of a doctor who the player says ended his career by failing to fully repair injuries he suffered from a tackle during a 2014 game. Following a trial that stretched over three weeks, a jury of three women and three men awarded $28.5 million for Michael Cox, who the Giants drafted in 2013 and waived two years later.

New York

October 03, 2022, 3:33 PM