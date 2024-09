News From Law.com

A Manhattan jury on Thursday awarded $116 million to the mother of a 26-year-old killed alongside 4 others in 2018 when the helicopter they were in crashed into the East River. The award is the largest ever recorded in state history for a wrongful death claim on behalf of a single individual, according to Law.com's VerdictSearch. Nancy Cadigan and Jerry Cadigan filed the lawsuit in 2018, just days after the drowning death of their son, Trevor.

New York

September 20, 2024, 12:36 PM