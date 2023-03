News From Law.com

The civil trial in the New York State Attorney General's $250 million fraud lawsuit against former president Donald Trump and others will begin in October as planned, a judge ruled. Defense counsel had requested six months delay because of crushing discovery demands. But that would have pushed the trial into 2024, and the upcoming presidential campaign.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 21, 2023, 5:35 PM

nature of claim: /