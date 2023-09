News From Law.com

A Manhattan judge has dismissed a breach of contract action filed against Mullen Automotive, agreeing with the electric car company that litigation involving the corporation's internal affairs should occur in Delaware. Mullen contended the internal affairs doctrine and forum selection provision in its charter meant that any litigation must occur in the Delaware Court of Chancery – not in Manhattan, where plaintiffs filed suit.

California

September 01, 2023, 1:12 PM

