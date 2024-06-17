News From Law.com

The heir of a German-Jewish collector has lost his bid to reclaim a 1904 Picasso painting he alleged was sold under duress as his family fled Nazi persecution nearly 90 years ago. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok dismissed the complaint earlier this month, finding the lawsuit was brought with unreasonable delay and that the complaint failed to allege actionable duress. Plaintiffs were represented by Lawrence Kaye, Howard Spiegler and Yael Weitz of Kaye Spiegler, as well as by the late David Rowland of Rowland Petroff.

