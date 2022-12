News From Law.com

Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis may not dispose of any assets ahead of final judgment in his civil rape case, a Manhattan judge has ruled. A jury found Haggis liable in November for the 2013 rape of publicist Haleigh Breest. They awarded Breest $7.5 million in compensatory damages and an additional $.25 million in punitive damages.

New York

December 12, 2022, 3:51 PM