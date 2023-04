New Podcast

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced on Friday evening that they have reached an agreement dismissing Bragg's appeal in a dispute over the committee's subpoena for the deposition of Mark Pomerantz, a former Manhattan special assistant district attorney, in the committee's ongoing probe into the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Government

April 21, 2023, 10:32 PM

nature of claim: /