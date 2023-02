News From Law.com

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday unveiled a new Worker Protection Unit to combat wage theft and unsafe working conditions. The unit will be led by Assistant DA and Senior Investigative Counsel Rachana Pathak. Pathak, who currently serves as Supervising Attorney of the Construction Fraud Task Force, will continue in that role as well.

New York

February 16, 2023, 3:43 PM