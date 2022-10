News From Law.com

A senior prosecutor who played a key role in New York's Trump investigations has moved into private practice. Solomon Shinerock, who left the Manhattan District Attorney's Office Sept. 30, joined litigation boutique Lewis Baach Kaufmann Middlemiss on Tuesday as a partner. For the past five years, Shinerock had been an assistant DA in the Major Economic Crimes Bureau, where he was a lead line prosecutor on the investigation into the Trump Organization.

October 12, 2022, 3:56 PM