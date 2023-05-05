New Suit - Copyright

CBS was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Sanders Law Group on behalf of Gregory P. Mango, accuses CBS of copying and displaying the plaintiff's photograph of Jeffrey Epstein on its cbsnews.com website and '@CBSEveningNews' YouTube account without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03778, Mango v. CBS Interactive Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 05, 2023, 4:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Gregory P. Mango

Plaintiffs

Sanders Law Group

defendants

CBS Interactive Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims