Morrison & Foerster and the Crypto Lawyers filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Mango Labs, an entity tasked with forward looking development for Mango Markets, a Solana-based decentralized exchange. The complaint, pursues claims against Avraham Eisenberg, a self-described 'game theorist,' for allegedly converting approximately $114 million from Mango Markets depositors into his own accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00665, Mango Labs, LLC v. Eisenberg.

January 26, 2023, 7:46 AM