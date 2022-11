New Suit - Consumer

Citigroup, the multinational investment bank headquartered in New York City, was sued Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged breaches of consumer credit laws. The lawsuit, brought by the Schlanger Law Group on behalf of Ronald Mangin, claims funds were wrongfully transferred from the plaintiff's account in violation of the Electronic Fund Transfer Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07034, Mangin v. Citibank, N.A.