Who Got The Work

Thomas E. Schulte and Paul D. Root of Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary have entered appearances for Harco National Insurance Co. in a pending lawsuit for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits arising from an underlying motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed June 19 in Indiana Southern District Court by Johnson Law on behalf of Gurinder Mangat, Nina Mangat and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman, is 1:23-cv-01061, Mangat et al v. Cantrell et al.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 7:05 AM

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision