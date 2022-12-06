Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lax Vaughan Fortson Rowe & Threet on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against pharmaceutical wholesaler AmerisourceBergen to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Caddell Reynolds on behalf of Mane's Pharmacy, accuses the defendant of refusing to sell painkillers and other controlled substances to the plaintiff after reaching a $6 billion opioid settlement in February. The case is 2:22-cv-02186, Mane's Pharmacy Inc. v. AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp.

Health Care

December 06, 2022, 4:26 PM