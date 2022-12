New Suit

Equifax, TransUnion and other defendants were sued on Friday in California Northern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed pro se by Dorothy Mandel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-09189, Mandel v. U.S. Department of Education et al.

Government

December 30, 2022, 6:11 PM