News From Law.com

With lifetime tenure for judges comes an acknowledgment that there's greater risk of cognitive decline in old age, something that can negatively affect litigants. But debate over the current system for making sure judges aren't staying on the bench past their prime has been reignited following news that 95-year-old Judge Pauline Newman of the Federal Circuit is being investigated by her colleagues for allegedly being unable to perform her duties.

May 03, 2023, 3:04 PM

nature of claim: /