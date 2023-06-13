New Suit - Insurance

Jones Day filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of hotel chain Mandarin Oriental Inc. The suit, which pursues claims against Assicurazioni Generale SPA and HDI Global Insurance Co., seeks to recover $14 million in losses due to COVID-19 business interruptions at four Mandarin hotels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04951, Mandarin Oriental, Inc. v. HDI Global Insurance Company et al.

