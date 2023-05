Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Connell Foley on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the University of Notre Dame and Sedgwick Claims Management Services to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming pregnancy discrimination and violations of the FMLA. The case is 2:23-cv-02539, Mandarakas v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. et al.

Education

May 09, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

George Mandarakas

defendants

Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc.

The University Of Notre Dame DU Lac

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination