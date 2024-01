News From Law.com

The vortex of controversy around Athens-Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez has made its way to the Georgia Court of Appeals. Derek Bauer of BakerHostetler, on behalf of the prosecutor, argued that a writ of mandamus can't be used by a citizen who is not being prosecuted to change the way the prosecutor runs her office.

Georgia

January 04, 2024, 2:41 PM

nature of claim: /