Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at K&L Gates on Friday removed a lawsuit against consumer financing provider MDG USA to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Credit Extension Uniformity Act, was filed by Starks Law on behalf of Peter Mancuso. The case is 3:22-cv-01405, Mancuso v. MDG USA, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

September 09, 2022, 3:19 PM