Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Owens & Minor Distribution Inc., a medical device supply chain, to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Aegis Law Firm, contends that the defendant failed to pay the federal minimum wage, provide proper rest periods and violated several labor laws. The case is 5:23-cv-01179, Mancilla v. Owens & Minor Distribution Inc.

Health Care

June 20, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Eurico A Mancilla

defendants

Does

Owens & Minor Distribution, Inc.

defendant counsels

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches