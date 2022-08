New Suit - Consumer

Mercedes-Benz USA LLC was slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The court case, for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by Quill & Arrow on behalf of the lessee of a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC63W4. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05757, Mancila Terrazas v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC.