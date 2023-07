Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UPS and Kieran Story to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Cooper & Friedman on behalf of a package loader who claims that she was forced to resign after being subjected to continuous and unwanted sexual harassment. The case is 3:23-cv-00384, Mancia v. United Parcel Service, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 28, 2023, 6:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Mariana Mendez Mancia

Plaintiffs

Cooper & Friedman, PLLC

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Kieran Story

defendant counsels

Law Office Of Robyn Smith

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination