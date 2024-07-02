Manatt Hires 2 Financial Services Partners in SoCal | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips hired Troy Zander and Warren Biro from Barnes & Thornburg as partners in two of its Southern California offices Tuesday as it works to build out its financial services practice. Manatt CEO and managing partner Donna Wilson, who was reelected as Manatt's CEO on Monday, told The Recorder that the hires are part of Manatt's larger strategy to develop a robust division of financial services attorneys to represent both companies in need of financing and lenders offering it.

Banking & Financial Services

July 02, 2024, 9:00 AM