Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has hired two litigation leaders that give the firm a "trial-ready bench" in the Boston market, according to Manatt CEO Donna Wilson.The firm on Monday added Joan Lukey, the co-chair of the trial and appellate litigation group at Choate, Hall & Stewart, and Martin "Marty" Murphy, the co-chair of the litigation department at Foley Hoag, as partners in its trial, white collar and investigations practice.

May 01, 2023, 5:00 AM

