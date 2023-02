News From Law.com

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips has added two partners to its growing team in Washington, D.C., as the Los Angeles-based firm sets its sights on the increasing convergence between some of its busiest practices. Bezalel Stern and Nick Bath joined the firm Monday as partners in the consumer protection and advertising and health care groups, respectively, Manatt announced Wednesday.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 01, 2023, 7:00 AM