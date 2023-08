News From Law.com

The Daily Report has launched a Managing Partner Survey, aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of what's happening in our shared legal community in Georgia. The survey asks firm leaders a range of questions related to the most important issues law firms have faced over the course of the year—from staffing and real estate, to raises and return-to-office policies. Here is a link to this year's survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/277THFB.

Georgia

August 09, 2023, 8:02 AM

nature of claim: /