Man Who Threatened to Kill CDC Head Pleads Guilty to Charges...

News From Law.com

A Mississippi man who threatened to kill Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has pleaded guilty to making threats in interstate commerce, federal prosecutors announced Monday.Robert Wiser Bates, 39, of Ridgeland, threatened to kill Walensky in voicemails left in July 2021 at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, court records said.Bates admitted to making the threatening calls in an interview with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to a news release.

Georgia

December 20, 2022, 10:48 AM