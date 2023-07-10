Man Suspected of Shooting Gwinnett Prosecutors Investigator ...

News From Law.com

An investigator with a metro Atlanta county prosecutor's office was shot and wounded by another motorist while driving Friday evening, police said, and a widespread search was launched for the suspect using helicopters, canines and road patrols. Initial information indicated the investigator with the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office was not on duty at the time and a motive for the shooting was not yet known, Sgt. Michele Pihera, a county police spokeswoman, said.

Georgia

July 10, 2023, 2:40 PM

