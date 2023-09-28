Man Scores Victory Against Union for Not Representing Him in...

News From Law.com

In a win for public employees, the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations ruled that the Hartford Federation of Teachers discriminated against a teacher because he was not a union member. Hartford elementary school physical education teacher John Grande, the complainant, attended a mandatory "racial and gender 'privilege' training" in 2020, and "expressed disagreement" after he was asked for his opinion, according to a press release by The Fairness Center, a nonprofit public-interest law firm in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

