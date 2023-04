News From Law.com

A Mexican citizen was sentenced Monday to life in a U.S. prison for killing a man who reported him and his brother to authorities for cheating migrant workers out of millions of dollars. A U.S. District Court judge in Brunswick sentenced 46-year-old Juan Rangel-Rubio nearly six months after a jury convicted him of conspiring to kill a witness and other criminal counts.

Georgia

April 11, 2023, 3:35 PM

