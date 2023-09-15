Man Faced Murder Charges After Deputies Killed His Cousin in...

News From Law.com

Varshan Brown was charged with murder and taken to trial after sheriff's deputies fatally shot his cousin in a violent drug raid at Brown's southeast Georgia home. After hearing four days of evidence and arguments in a Camden County courtroom, a jury convicted Brown, 49, of possessing cocaine and assaulting officers by shooting at them. But jurors concluded the death of his cousin, Latoya James, wasn't Brown's fault. They acquitted him of a felony murder charge.

Georgia

September 15, 2023, 5:12 PM

nature of claim: /