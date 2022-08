Who Got The Work

Shauna R. Twohig of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for Mediterranean Shipping Company Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 14 in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper, is 1:22-cv-10722, Man Against Xtinction, as Citizen Attorney General v. Cosco Container Lines America, Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 31, 2022, 10:17 AM