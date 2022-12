Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Capgemini America and Anand Moorthy to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Tashroudian Law Group on behalf of an employee claiming sexual battery and retaliation. The case is 2:22-cv-08807, Mamnani v. Capgemini America, Inc. et al.

Technology

December 05, 2022, 7:50 PM