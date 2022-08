New Suit

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court case, which arises from claims under a health care benefits plan, was filed by Gallagher Davis LLP on behalf of Stephen Mamanella. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00852, Mamanella v. Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.

Health Care

August 16, 2022, 7:00 PM