New Suit - Employment

Lowe's was sued Monday in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was filed by Garrison Levin-Epstein Fitzgerald & Pirrotti on behalf of Marc Maltese. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01572, Maltese v. Lowe's Home Centers, LLC d/b/a Lowe's Home Improvement.