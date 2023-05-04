Malpractice Suit Targets Big Law and In-House Attorneys | La...

News From Law.com

A crop of Big Law and in-house lawyers faces a legal malpractice suit from a New Jersey scientist who claims he was shut out of profits from his invention of a program to use DNA in cancer research. Monib Zirvi claims in his suit that lawyers from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld and Latham & Watkins conspired with Illumina Inc. of San Diego, California, and Thermo Fisher Scientific of Waltham, Massachusetts, to deprive him of intellectual property rights to his invention.

May 04, 2023, 6:07 PM

