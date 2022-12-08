New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court against Bitcoin mining data center provider Iris Energy Ltd. and its top executives. The suit, which centers on the company's Nov. 2021 initial public offering, accuses the defendants of negligently preparing registration statements and making false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operations and prospects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07137, Malouf v. Iris Energy Limited et al.

Cryptocurrency

December 08, 2022, 8:50 AM