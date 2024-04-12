Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. has retained attorneys Elizabeth G. Doolin, Julie F. Wall and Alexander Verdugo from Chittenden, Murday & Novotny to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to the wrongful denial of disability benefits, was filed Feb. 27 in Minnesota District Court by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Samar Malouf. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:24-cv-00586, Malouf v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.
Insurance
April 12, 2024, 8:54 AM