Who Got The Work

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co. has retained attorneys Elizabeth G. Doolin, Julie F. Wall and Alexander Verdugo from Chittenden, Murday & Novotny to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which pertains to the wrongful denial of disability benefits, was filed Feb. 27 in Minnesota District Court by the Fields Law Firm on behalf of Samar Malouf. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, is 0:24-cv-00586, Malouf v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 12, 2024, 8:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Samar Malouf

Plaintiffs

Fields Law Firm

defendants

Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Chittenden, Murday & Novotny, LLC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations