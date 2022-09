Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDowell Hetherington removed a negligence lawsuit against Georgia-Pacific to Texas Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit, for personal injuries caused by an exploding tire, was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm and Badders Law Firm on behalf of Charles Malone. The case is 9:22-cv-00140, Malone v. Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 22, 2022, 5:21 PM