Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Walters Balido & Crain on Monday removed a lawsuit against Navistar International, a global distributor of industrial trucks and buses, and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Firm of Roger 'Rocky' Walton on behalf of Didrail Jennings and Mollie Malone. The case is 3:23-cv-00001, Malone et al v. Russell et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 03, 2023, 7:06 AM