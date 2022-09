Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Embry Merritt Shaffar Womack PLLC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Aetna, a health care insurance company, to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, pertaining to claims made under a life insurance policy, was filed by the Nutt Law Office on behalf of Rachelle Malone. The case is 3:22-cv-00486, Malone et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company.