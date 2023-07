Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Michael Best & Friedrich on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against NiSource, a gas and electric provider, and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Spitz, the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of a former senior attorney for the company who claims he suffered retaliation after reporting that a colleague had been sexually harassing a paralegal. The case is 1:23-cv-00476, Maloche v. NiSource, Inc. et al.

Energy

July 27, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Maloche

defendants

NiSource, Inc.

Anne-Marie D'Angelo

William Grimes

defendant counsels

Michael Best & Friedrich

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination