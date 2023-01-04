Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer removed a wrongful death lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company and Disneyland International to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Roberts & Jeandron on behalf of Zenobia Hernandez and Andrea Mullul, accuses the defendants of violating the ADA by not providing wheelchair-accessible rides at Disneyland. The complaint further contends that the plaintiffs' mother sustained serious injuries while disembarking the Jungle Cruise attraction due to the boat not being ADA-compatible and Disneyland employees failing to assist her departure from the boat. The case is 8:23-cv-00010, Mallul et al v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

January 04, 2023, 5:44 PM