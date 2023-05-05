New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Starbucks was slapped with a biometric privacy class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court over its 'Starbucks–Amazon Go' stores, where customers can pick up items and leave without waiting in line to scan and pay. The suit, filed by Pollock Cohen LLP; Peter Romer-Friedman Law; and the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, alleges that the stores use of palm scanners, body sensors and other technology to collect customers' biometric identifiers violates the City of New York's Biometric Identifier Information Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03772, Mallouk v. Starbucks Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 05, 2023, 5:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Suzanne Mallouk

Plaintiffs

Pollock Cohen LLP

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation