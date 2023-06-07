New Suit - Biometric Privacy Class Action

Amazon.com and Starbucks were hit with a biometric privacy class action Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of customers using Starbucks-Amazon Go's 'cashierless' technology who object to their palm scans being shared with third party businesses. The complaint was filed by Bursor & Fisher; Riverside Law Group; Peter Romer-Friedman Law; Pollock Cohen LLP; and the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project, or S.T.O.P. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00852, Mallouk et al v. Amazon.com Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 07, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Alfredo Rodriguez Perez

Arjun Dhawan

Suzanne Mallouk

Plaintiffs

Riverside Law Group PLLC

defendants

Amazon.com Inc

Starbucks Corporation

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation