Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Plunkett Cooney on Tuesday removed a product liability lawsuit against United Natural Foods, an organic and specialty food distributor, and other defendants to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Dodson Fowler Williams & Nesi on behalf of Kimberly Mallory, who allegedly ingested shards of glass while drinking a 'Ginger Rescue' ginger shot drink. The case is 2:23-cv-11271, Mallory v. Ginger People Group et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 31, 2023, 7:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Kimberly Mallory

defendants

United Natural Foods, Inc.

Gerresheimer Essen Gmbh

Ginger People Group

Spero Goods d/b/a Everyday Goods, Inc.

TCI-Bio Tech

defendant counsels

Plunkett Cooney

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims